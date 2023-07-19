HamberMenu
Ensure MSME units that have been sanctioned commence operations soon, A.P. Chief Secretary tells officials

Jawahar Reddy wants Collectors to keep track of the projects so that they can be grounded as per schedules, and suggests that a procurement portal be started for the benefit of entrepreneurs

July 19, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy directs officials to submit a report on the MSME units that have gone into production in the last four years.

Chief secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has instructed the Industries Department to ensure that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) units, which have obtained sanctions from the government, become operational at the earliest, and to submit a report on the units that have gone into production in the last four-and-a-half years.

Addressing a review meeting on the MSME sector on July 19 (Wednesday), Mr. Jawahar Reddy wanted the units sanctioned under the Cluster Development Programme to be given a tangible shape without inordinate delay, and monthly data on the overall progress made to be furnished to the Union Ministry of MSME from time to time.

He told the Collectors to keep track of the projects so that they could be grounded as per schedules, and suggested that a procurement portal be started for the benefit of the entrepreneurs.

Also, he ordered that the MSME technology centres being set up in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Kopparthy (Kadapa district) should be put on the fast-track.

Commissioner of Industries and APIIC MD Pravin Kumar gave a presentation on the MSMEs set up in the State and projects in the pipeline, and land allotments made by the APIIC.

