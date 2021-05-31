Ensure kin of deceased sanitation workers get relief, CM urged

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 May 2021 18:02 IST

₹50 lakh each has to be paid to them under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, says former bureaucrat

Social activist and former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking his early intervention to enable kin of sanitation workers, who lost their lives in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic containment programme, get relief under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Sarma quoted a news report which says that over 50 sanitation workers in the State have lost their lives in the programme but their kin are yet to get the benefits under the scheme. A sum of ₹50 lakh has to be paid to the kin of those covered under the programme.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sarma said that the local bodies and other State agencies, which should have proactively intervened and processed the sanitation workers’ claims have not cared to discharge their responsibility. The insurance companies, which are PSUs under the Union government, have also failed to reach out to the sanitation workers’ families, he said.

The scheme applies to all COVID frontline workers and there are hundreds more of such workers, who are in the same pitiable condition, he said.

He reiterated his appeal to the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and ensure that the families of these workers get their due under the scheme.