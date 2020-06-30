Ensure justice to needy, trainee IAS officers told

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has asked the trainee IAS officers to ensure better implementation of welfare schemes being sponsored by the State and Central governments and do justice to the needy.

A team of IAS officers of the 2018 batch, who were undergoing training in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, met Mr. Harichandan, at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Addressing the top civil service officers, the Governor said: “The IAS officers will have much scope to serve the people and similarly they have great responsibility.”

The Governor asked the budding bureaucrats to ensure transparency while implementing the welfare programmes launched by the government and guide the force in a proper way.

Jagan’s advice

Earlier in the day, the trainee IAS officers also met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. They gave a presentation to the Chief Minister on the departments allotted to them. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officers to keep up the standards set up by the senior officers. Secretary to Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena and other officials were present on the occasion.