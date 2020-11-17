Ensure implementation of Telugu as official language: Yarlagadda

Official language panel chief holds review meeting

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has directed the East Godavari district officials to ensure implementation of Telugu language in the administrative work.

At a meeting with the district officials here on Monday, Mr. Lakshmi Prasad reviewed implementation of Telugu language in communication and documentation of the official files and lauded a few departments for effective implementation of Telugu.

“The Tahsildar offices at Kunavaram, Gannavaram and Y. Ramavaram have implemented Telugu as the administrative language,” said Mr. Lakshmi Prasad, adding a few departments such as Mines and Geology and Higher Education were found completely ignoring the Telugu language in their day-to-day administration.

“We have been told by the officials at various levels of administration that they are habituated to English language in documentation due to difficulty in finding suitable words in Telugu. Such situation arises due to lack of command over Telugu language,” said Mr. Lakshmi Prasad.

Dictionaries

“The commission has published 50,000 copies of dictionaries, translating English words pertaining to the administration into Telugu language to help the government officials to use the correct word in Telugu,” said Mr. Lakshmi Prasad.

Each district will be given 1000 copies for distribution among the departments for reference. Commission members Moduguda Papireddy, Sheik Mastan, Chandu Subba Rao and Sarat Jyotsna Rani were present.