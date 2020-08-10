Ensure identification of primary,secondary contacts: Collector

Review meeting held on COVID-19 situation

District Collector and Incident Commander I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has said that the primary and secondary contacts of those who have tested positive should be identified immediately. Mr. Ananda Kumar was speaking at a review meeting on COVID-19 at SR Sankaran Hall on Monday.

Stating that the nodal officers were found wanting in identification of primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients, the Collector said that this laxity could prove costly as there was a steep increase in the number of positive cases from July 10.

“More number of cases are being recorded in Guntur Municipal Corporation area,” he said, adding that surveillance teams should be pressed to identify all positive cases and their primary and secondary contacts.

High risk category

“Identify all the high risk category patients, above 45 years, and those with comorbid conditions. The teams of ANMs, asha workers and surveillance teams should set tasks to identify at least 10 primary contacts and 15 secondary contacts. Ensure that those in home isolation should have thermal screening devices, pulse oximeters and any one who reports fever of more than 100 degree Celsius, dry cough and cold should report immediately,” Mr.Samuel said.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha, DRO N.V.V. Satyanarayana were present.

The Municipal Commissioner said that people could get themselves voluntarily tested by registering at http://covid19.ap.gov.in/Covid19 Admin/RequestForTest.html and enter the details of the address, mobile number and age. Tests, rapid antigen, and RT-PCR would be conducted.