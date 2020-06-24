‘Ensure house site pattas are distributed by July 8’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked district Collectors to ensure house sites are handed over to all eligible beneficiaries by July 8.

“I would like to achieve the target of disbursing 25 lakh house site documents before July 8. I want total compliance on this and I also want the process of identification of beneficiaries through the lottery system and the list of eligible persons displayed at village/ward secretariats. As I begin tour of villages after the COVID situation eases, I do not want anyone to complain that he did not get a patta,’’ Mr. Jagan said during a video-conference with Collectors and SPs as part of review on the Spandana programme.

The Chief Minister also wanted the Collectors to ensure the deadlines for issuing the pension cards (10 days), ration cards (10 days), Aarogyasri cards (20 days) and house site pattas (90 days) through village/ward secretariats are strictly adhered to.

‘Build up sand stocks’

On the scarcity of sand, he asked officials concerned to build up a stock of 70 lakh tonnes for construction works before monsoon, and said availability of sand would be there for two weeks only.

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi said orders had been given to mine sand from dunes close to villages by engaging bullock carts.

The Chief Minister directed Collectors to concentrate on village/ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Health Clinics, Anganwadi Centres and complete all constructions by March 31, 2021.

Further, a green drive should be initiated with an aim to plant six crore saplings under Jagananna Patchathoranam. Layouts of housing projects, vacant lands, internal roads and approach roads would be the ideal sites, he added..

Health centres

Mr. Jagan wanted the Collectors to take steps to set up village/ward clinics, YSR Urban Health Clinics within 2 km radius of residential habitations.

On the Nadu-Nedu programme, the CM said all works should be completed by the end of July so that schools are ready by August 3.

On August 9, ROFR pattas would be given away to eligible beneficiaries , he added.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and CMO officials were among those present.