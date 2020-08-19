Ensure hassle-free distributionof school kits, officials told

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has asked officials to ensure hassle-free dispatch of the school kits to be distributed under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to 42.32 lakh students across the State. The Minister was reviewing the progress in the scheme after the Cabinet approved it.
In a video conference with the suppliers of the items to be included in the kits like uniforms, notebooks, shoes, belts and bags, the Minister reminded them that only two weeks were left for the schools to reopen and the government was particular about their distribution to the students immediately after schools reopen. He asked the suppliers for daily reports on the consignments they were sending.
He wanted the officials to appoint district-wise personnel to monitor timely supply of the kits and said he would review the progress twice a week. He said in view of the ongoing rains, the officials should take extra caution in preserving the kits in a safe place till their distribution.
Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director Vetriselvi and others were present.
