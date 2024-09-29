Ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees, Minister tells Durga temple officials

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has stated that Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam is geared up to conduct the Dasara festivities in a grand manner this year. He said the temple authorities were asked to take all precautions to ensure that devotees have a hassle-free darshan during the festival.

The Minister inspected the arrangements for the festivities atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday.

“We are conducting the festival with top priority to the common devotees,” the Minister said. The Devasthanam authorities were directed to see that devotees did not face any problems in the queue lines during the festival. The VIP darshans would be open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no darshan from the inner sanctum. All darshans would be from the Bangaru vakili of the temple. Also, during the VIP darshans, there will be no interruption to the line of ordinary devotees, he asserted, adding that darshan facilities for the elderly and differently-abled would be provided from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Minister said that the Devasthanam was directed not to compromise on the quality of the laddu and other prasadams in the temple. The officials concerned would be held responsible for mistakes, if any, he said.

The Devasthanam would provide drinking water. Usually, water sachets are given, but this year, bottled water will also be provided freely. About 35 lakh litres of water would be supplied to the devotees visiting the temple and standing in the queue lines, he said.

Principal Secretary (Endowments) S. Satyanarayana, NTR District Collector G. Srijana, Police Commissioner Rajasekhara Babu, Kanaka Durga temple EO K.S. Rama Rao and others were present.