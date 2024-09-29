GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees, Minister tells Durga temple officials

VIP darshan timings are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m; all darshans to be made be from the Bangaru vakili of the temple, no darshan allowed from the inner sanctum

Published - September 29, 2024 11:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy reviewing arrangements being made for Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy reviewing arrangements being made for Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has stated that Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam is geared up to conduct the Dasara festivities in a grand manner this year. He said the temple authorities were asked to take all precautions to ensure that devotees have a hassle-free darshan during the festival. 

The Minister inspected the arrangements for the festivities atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday.

“We are conducting the festival with top priority to the common devotees,” the Minister said. The Devasthanam authorities were directed to see that devotees did not face any problems in the queue lines during the festival. The VIP darshans would be open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.  There will be no darshan from the inner sanctum. All darshans would be from the Bangaru vakili of the temple. Also, during the VIP darshans, there will be no interruption to the line of ordinary devotees, he asserted, adding that darshan facilities for the elderly and differently-abled would be provided from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

The Minister said that the Devasthanam was directed not to compromise on the quality of the laddu and other prasadams in the temple. The officials concerned would be held responsible for mistakes, if any, he said. 

The Devasthanam would provide drinking water. Usually, water sachets are given, but this year, bottled water will also be provided freely. About 35 lakh litres of water would be supplied to the devotees visiting the temple and standing in the queue lines, he said.  

Principal Secretary (Endowments) S. Satyanarayana, NTR District Collector G. Srijana, Police Commissioner Rajasekhara Babu, Kanaka Durga temple EO K.S. Rama Rao and others were present.

Published - September 29, 2024 11:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / festivals / ministers (government)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.