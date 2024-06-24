GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ensure free power supply to farm sector, Energy Minister tells officials

Focus is on redressal of consumers’ grievances and power supply to all tribal areas, says Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

Published - June 24, 2024 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar | Photo Credit: File photo

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has said the Andhra Pradesh government is taking concrete steps to strengthen the nine-hour free power supply scheme to the agriculture sector, thereby making farming a profitable activity. 

The government has given clear directions to the power utilities to focus on the scheme and come up with a robust system. 

Addressing a review meeting at the Secretariat on June 24 (Monday), Mr. Ravi Kumar said the power utilities should make collective efforts to provide the best services to the consumers.

He wanted the consumers’ grievances and load-related issues to be resolved as a top priority. He asked the DISCOMs to take steps to ensure 100% power supply to tribal areas. 

Special Chief Secretary (energy)  K. Vijayanand said that the power utilities were striving hard for the successful implementation of all the power sector programmes.

The officials informed the Minister that the State had around 23 lakh SC/ST electricity consumers and the power utilities were making efforts to ensure power supply in all tribal areas. 

It has been planned to supply solar power to the tribal habitations where laying power lines is not feasible, they said.

Further, the officials said an underground cabling project was under implementation in Visakhapatnam under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Mr. Ravi Kumar reviewed all the Central government schemes and the progress of various schemes including RDSS and the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan. 

AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, CMDs of DISCOMs I. Prudhvi Tej and K. Santosha Rao, Joint Secretary (energy) B.A.V.P. Kumar Reddy, AP-Transco Director (grid) A.K.V. Bhaskar and others were present. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / electricity production and distribution / power (infrastructure)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.