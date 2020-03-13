Ensure free and fair polls, Naidu urges Governor

VIJAYAWADA

13 March 2020 00:21 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan urging him to review the entire process of local bodies’ elections, and accordingly monitor for a free and fair conduct of the elections.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor at the Raj Bhavan along with his party colleagues, Mr. Naidu said they apprised the Governor about violations relating to election code.

Advertising

Advertising

The TDP president alleged that the State Election Commission was merely watching the violations as a mute spectator. The Opposition party leaders were being attacked and terrorised. TDP leaders Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, and Buddha Venkanna, and lawyer were attacked when they visited Macherla as there was a serious violation of code of conduct, he said.

The official machinery was supporting the ruling party. The candidates were being chased and the police hasn’t acted in desired manner, he alleged.

Governments come and go but the police and courts were permanent. The police have to act in a non-partisan manner, Mr. Naidu said. Instead, the police were counselling candidates to withdraw the nominations so as to make the election unanimous, he alleged. He charged the YSRCP with making a mockery of democracy. There is a break down of law and order in the State and people were denied of fundamental rights, he alleged. “But we are not afraid and will not give up the fight. It is high time the people taught a befitting lesson to the YSRCP,” Mr. Naidu added.