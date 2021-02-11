Ensure free and fair gram panchayat polls n second phase: Collector

GUNTUR

11 February 2021 23:04 IST

Vivek Yadav reviews election preparedness at Narasaraopet

District Collector and District Election Authority Vivek Yadav has instructed mandal revenue officers, mandal development officers and election personnel to ensure that the second phase of gram panchayat elections being held in Narsaraopet division are held in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner. Elections in the faction-ridden Palnadu region have always been challenging.

Mr. Yadav, who reviewed the election preparedness at a meeting held at Narasaraopet along with Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni, Sub Collector Srivas Nupur, directed the MROs and MPDOs to extend their cooperation to election officers discharging their duties in voting, counting of ballot papers, etc,. The Collector asked the revenue officials to arrange maximum number of tables in the counting halls.

“Ensure that the counting of votes starts soon after the voting is over and ensure that the counting of votes is over by 9 p.m. Ensure that the polling officers and assistant polling officers are trained again in mock counting of votes and ensure that training classes are held again before the day of polling. We have already appointed a district level officer for every two mandals to monitor elections,” the Collector said.

He directed the revenue personnel to ensure that web casting was done at sensitive and most-sensitive areas.

Mr. Gunni said a strong police bandobust had been arranged and barricading was complete at polling booths.

Later, the Collector accompanied by the Mr. Gunni and Ms. Nupur inspected the election arrangements at Lingamguntla village, Rompicharla mandal and Nakerikallu.