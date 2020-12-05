Ensure fool-proof implementation of YSR Cheyutha: dairy farmers

‘Many suffered losses under a similar scheme during TDP term’

Dairy farmers of various districts have alleged irregularities in the distribution of cattle under the TDP government’s Janma Bhoomi - Maa Vooru (JBMV) scheme, and appealed to the Animal Husbandry Minister to ensure that such irregularities are not committed in the YSR Cheyutha scheme launched by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government recently.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, farmers from Krishna, Prakasam, and East and West Godavari districts said that under the JBMV scheme launched in 2015 and 2018, four firms had supplied hybrid variety cattle to the beneficiaries.

‘Milk yield lesser than promised’

“The companies had supplied cattle from Haryana and Gujarat. As per the veterinary officials, the buffaloes should give more than six litres of milk every day. But they are giving only one litre now,” said a farmer, Sk. Karimulla.

The companies that had supplied cattle then filed tenders under the YSR Cheyutha programme too, he said, and added that the tenders had been accepted as well.

Another farmer, Narasimha Rao, said that the then Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, had directed the Joint Directors of the department to identify the cattle that were yielding less milk, stop payment to the suppliers, and initiate action against the veterinary doctors.

“But no action has been taken against the corrupt officials. Several farmers have suffered losses as a result,” Mr. Rao said.

“We request the Chief Minister and the Animal Husbandry Minister to give a chance for fresh bidders in the YSR Cheyutha scheme, which will benefit lakhs of dairy farmers,” Mr. Karimulla, who maintains a dairy unit, said.