Ensure fair deal to farmers, Jagan tells officials

GUNTUR

25 September 2020 19:00 IST

Procurement of all crops should be done through RBKs, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to ensure that every crop is procured through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and safeguard farmer’s interests by paying them the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

A target of procuring 62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy as against the total production of 93.61 lakh metric tonnes in kharif season has been set for the officials.

During a review meeting held here on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that RBKs would be serving as paddy procurement centres in near future. He instructed the officials to display the MSP of each crop at RBKs and educate farmers on the crops that need to be avoided and ways to maximise the yield for more profits.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that the State government procured crops like maize, corn, jowar, onion, tomato, banana, tobacco during the previous rabi season by spending ₹3,200 crore, the Chief Minister directed the AP Markfed to spend ₹3,300 crore for procurement of crops during the kharif through the market intervention fund and bail out farmers.

The Chief Minister asked Joint Collectors to take responsibility of educating farmers about the government initiatives. The farmers should be told in advance about procurement at RBKs and local MLAs should also be roped in.

Crop plans

The Chief Minister directed the Marketing Department (markfed) to purchase 30% of the crops in the villages and provide marketing facilities for the remaining 70%. He directed the officials to prepare crop plans and to focus on e-marketing platforms and integrate the purchase centres and agents data in the outer market to e-marketing platforms. He told the officials to promote sortex variety of rice and also keep the broken rice for value addition. He directed the officials to increase the CCI purchase centres to ensure proper marketing for the crops and to safeguard the farmers from suffering losses.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 10 varieties of crops were being procured in kharif at 3,000 centres. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy warned the officials against giving scope to any corruption in the procurement of crops and make a clear and transparent purchase benefiting the farmers.

Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswararao, Special Secretary for Agriculture Poonam Malakondaiah, Commissioner for Marketing Pradhyumna, Commissioner of Civil Supplies Kona Sasidhar and other officials were present.