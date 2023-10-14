Ensure facilities for lactating mothers, children atop Indrakeeladri, SCPCR tells officials

October 14, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) member, Gondu Sitaram, has directed the NTR district officials to make necessary arrangements for lactating mothers and children during the Dasara Utsavams at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, which begin from October 15 (Sunday).

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Mr. Sitaram asked the District Collector and the Endowments Department officials to arrange cabins for lactating mothers for feeding children, and arrange public address systems to trace missing children during the festival.

He directed the officials to supply water, milk and biscuits for children waiting in queue lines. Violation of child rights during the utsavams will not be tolerated, Mr. Sitaram said.

