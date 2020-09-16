Ensure exams are held in a safe manner: Minister

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development P. Ramachandra Reddy directed officials to meticulously observe COVID-19 protocol in the conduct of village/ward secretariat examinations, which are scheduled to be held from September 20 to 26.

The Minister held a video conference with District Collectors, SPs and Municipal Commissioners from Vijayawada on Wednesday. He said that the question papers have already been sent to the district headquarters. Sufficient staff should be deputed for conduct of the examinations. The Transport Department and APSRTC should ensure transportation of candidates to the examination centres. Masks and PPE kits should be made available at the examination centres.

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana called upon officials to be on the alert and inform their superiors if they encounter any problems during the examinations.

Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Sankar spoke.

Joint Collector-I Venugopal Reddy apprised the Minister that all the necessary arrangements have been completed for the smooth conduct of the examinations in the district. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana also spoke.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, Zilla Parishad CEO Nagarjuna Sagar and DPO Krishnaveni participated.