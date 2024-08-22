ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure enrolment of as many members as possible, BJP leaders tell cadres

Published - August 22, 2024 03:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

It will help the party achieve its objectives under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they aver

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh BJP affairs in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh launching the party’s membership drive, at a meeting held in Vijayawada on Wednesday. BJP national secretary Arvind Menon and State president D. Purandeswari are seen. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP national secretary Arvind Menon, State affairs in-charge Sidharth Nath Singh and State president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari have exhorted the cadre to strive to induct as many members as possible to strengthen the party, and thereby enable it to achieve its objectives under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participating as chief guests at a meeting organised in connection with the ensuing membership drive here on Wednesday, Mr. Menon said the BJP had already emerged as the world’s largest political party, and it should be made stronger, and highlighted it’s achievements in the last 10 years.

“No other party could have abrogated Article 370 and done other things that the BJP accomplished with steely resolve in national interest,” Mr. Sidharth Nath Singh observed.

Ms. Purandeswari said Mr. Modi would take membership on September 1, and asserted that the party was striving for the development of the nation and the people’s welfare on the basis of the principles enunciated by its founders.

She asserted that the BJP established itself as a force to reckon with by drawing its strength from the members, who should continue to be the party’s backbone so that Mr. Modi would have the required support in his endeavour to make India a developed nation.

Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, MP C.M. Ramesh, former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, MLAs P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, C. Adinarayana Reddy, Kamineni Srinivas, Y.S. Chowdary, P.V. Parthasarathi, N. Eswara Rao and Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, party’s national executive member Somu Veerraju and membership drive State in-charge S. Dayakar Reddy were among those present.

