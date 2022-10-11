Ensure effective implementation of RTI Act, says CIC

The Hindu Bureau NARASARAOPET
October 11, 2022 21:54 IST

State Chief Information Commissioner (In-charge) Repala Srinivasa Rao has asked the officers to ensure that information sought by the citizens is provided in a time-bound manner.

Addressing a workshop here on Tuesday as part of Right to Information Act Awareness Week, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the RTI week was being observed from October 5 to 12 to mark the 17 years of effective implementation of the RTI Act across the country.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh had declared every third Friday of every month as RTI Day and on that day, the local administration had to conduct a special session to clear off all pending applications.

“I thank the State government for accepting our proposal to have a special day for RTI and we hope that this step will pave the way for quicker disposal of applications,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Stating that the RTI Act was passed in the year 2005, Mr. Srinivasa Rao hailed the Act as one of the most crucial landmark legislations made after independence and came into effect from October 2005.

Collector of Palnadu Siva Sankar Lotheti said that that all information related to public institutions was being provided to citizens in a time-bound manner.

Superintendent of Police, Y. Ravi Shankar Reddy said that it was laudable that the State government had declared every third Friday as RTI clearance day and vowed to support the Act.

