Ensure dignity to the dead: Tirupati MLA

Terming the incidents of relatives abstaining from performing the last rites of a COVID victim disturbing, Tirupati MLA B. Karunakar Reddy emphasized the need to ensure a decent farewell to the people who die of COVID-19.

The MLA, in a conversation with The Hindu, said he performed funeral rites of at least 29 unclaimed bodies last week to instil courage among the public, adding that his associates have performed the last rites of over 500 unclaimed bodies since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Adhering strictly to protocols, people should pay their last respects to their loved ones. This is time for caution, and not fear,” he added.

In reply to a question regarding the measures adopted in combating the spread, he said a grant of ₹19 crore had been released for SVIMS super speciality hospital and a 13 KL oxygen plant was set up at BIRRD hospital for employees besides arranging 300 beds here.

He also appreciated the role of ward volunteers in disseminating useful and genuine information to public with regard to the inoculation drive and availability of vaccines at various health centres. Mr. Reddy appealed to the public to stay indoors and venture out only under compelling circumstances and advised them not to fall prey to anxiety.