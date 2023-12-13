ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure dependents of H-1B and H-4 visa holders are allowed to stay in America till a decision on renewal is taken, Guntur MP urges Union government

December 13, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - GUNTUR

The decision of the US State Department creating panic among dependents of US visas, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Jayadev Galla

Guntur Lok Sabha Member Galla Jayadev has urged the Union government to intervene and see that dependents of H-1B and H-4 visa holders be allowed to stay in the United States of America till the US Administration takes a decision of renewing their visas. He raised the issue in Parliament on Wednesday. 

Every Indian working under H-1B visa and their dependents in the United States of America felt happy when the US Administration announced in January that H-1B visa-holders need not go to India for renewal/stamping and the same can be done in the US itself, Mr. Jayadev said. 

But, now, when the US State Department started renewing H-1B visas, it put a condition that dependents of H-1B professionals will not be covered and they have to go back to their own country for renewal, the MP added. He said that H-1B employees can renew their visas without leaving the US and not their dependents. He said that this created panic among dependents. Business organisations were demanding for inclusion of H-4 dependents in this renewal programme, he said

