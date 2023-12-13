Ensure dependents of H-1B and H-4 visa holders are allowed to stay in America till a decision on renewal is taken, Guntur MP urges Union government

December 13, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - GUNTUR

Guntur Lok Sabha Member Galla Jayadev has urged the Union government to intervene and see that dependents of H-1B and H-4 visa holders be allowed to stay in the United States of America till the US Administration takes a decision of renewing their visas. He raised the issue in Parliament on Wednesday.

Every Indian working under H-1B visa and their dependents in the United States of America felt happy when the US Administration announced in January that H-1B visa-holders need not go to India for renewal/stamping and the same can be done in the US itself, Mr. Jayadev said.

But, now, when the US State Department started renewing H-1B visas, it put a condition that dependents of H-1B professionals will not be covered and they have to go back to their own country for renewal, the MP added. He said that H-1B employees can renew their visas without leaving the US and not their dependents. He said that this created panic among dependents. Business organisations were demanding for inclusion of H-4 dependents in this renewal programme, he said

