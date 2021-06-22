Ensure protection of women: Jagan

₹5 lakh compensation paid to family of molestation victim

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that he was enraged by the incident where a woman was allegedly molested on the Krishna river bank at Seetanagaram in Tadepalli in front of her fiancé.

“The unfortunate incident that took place overnight at Prakasam Barrage has enraged me and such incidents should not have happened. The government and the police department should do everything they can to prevent such incidents from repeating. I strongly believe that true freedom is achieved only when women can walk freely in the middle of the night without fear. As your protector, I will work hard to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Jagan had directed the DGP to form special teams to nab the accused and promised that stringent action would be taken against them.

Minister for Home and Disaster Management, Mekathoti Sucharita, handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to the mother of the victim.

The Minister, along with Collector Vivek Yadav and other officials, met the family of the victim at the Government General Hospital.