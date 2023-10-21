Ensure citizen-friendly policing and accord top priority to safety of women and children, says A.P. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

October 21, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised the police to ensure citizen-friendly policing, and accord top priority to safety of women and children.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled the services of the police personnel who had laid down their lives in the line of duty, at the ‘Smiriti Parade’ organised as part of the Police Commemoration Day at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium here on October 21.

The Chief Minister, along with Home Minister T. Vanitha, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, placed wreaths and paid tributes to the police martyrs at the pylon.

The Chief Minister also released the book, ‘Amarulu Vaaru’, on the occasion and went round the photo exhibition arranged on the martyrs and the good work done by police in the State.

He said the government was according top priority to police welfare, and asked the personnel to be prepared to protect the nation.

The Chief Minister directed Mr. Rajendranath Reddy to take steps to clear the cases in courts on police recruitment and fill the constable and sub-inspector posts immediately.

“Anti-social elements are targeting the government and individuals, and disrupting peace. I request the police to hone their skills to face the criminals,” he said.

“The Andhra Pradesh Police occupies the top position in the country in investigating and detecting cybercrimes. More software professionals, engineers and technical experts are being inducted into the Police Department to tackle cyber offences,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, adding that 16,000 Mahila Police were appointed in Sachivalayams.

The government had increased the salary of home guards to ₹21,300 from ₹12,000, besides enhancing the insurance cover for police personnel to ₹50 lakh, he said.

Additional Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi, State Level Police Recruitment Board Chairman Atul Singh, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and other officers were among those who paid tributes to the police martyrs.