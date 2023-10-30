Ensure best medical care for rail accident victims: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

October 30, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday directed the Government General Hospital authorities to ensure the best medical care for all the rail accident victims by using the services of doctors of private hospitals too.

Andhra train accident LIVE updates

Along with Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and MLAs, he interacted with the patients and assured to all medical and financial assistance from the government. Collector S. Nagalakshmi told him that all necessary steps were being taken with perfect coordination. She said that there was no dearth of medical aid with the availability of sufficient number of beds and medicines. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika was also present.

