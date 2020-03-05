‘Ensure BCs get their due in local body elections’
Naidu asks YSRCP govt. to file SLP in Supreme Court
Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged Chief Minister Y.S .Jagan Mohan Reddy to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to reinstate the 34 % quota for the backward classes in the local body polls and assured that the TDP would support such move.
In a letter addressed to the CM, Mr. Naidu said that as per the AP Panchayat Raj Act 1994, Section 15 clause 2, BCs have been provided 34 % reservation in the post of Sarpanches, 34 % for Mandal Parishads under Section 152 Clause 1 (A) and 34 % reservation for ZPTCs under Section 180 Clause 1 (A).
Local body polls were held in 1995-96, 2000-2001, 2005-2006 and 2013-14.
‘Unilateral decision’
“The provision of 34 % reservation for BCs has helped many BC leaders to achieve social and political advancement. Further, the Supreme Court has upheld the then State government’s decision to have 60.55 % reservations for BCs in the year 2013-14. We condemn the decision of the State Government not to contest the decision of Supreme Court scrapping the 34 % reservation and going ahead with 24 % quota for BCs and we also oppose the move to take unilateral decision without consulting the BC groups and opposition parties . We urge the State government to file a SLP immediately in the Supreme Court,’’ said Mr. Naidu.