‘Ensure BCs get their due in local body elections’

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged Chief Minister Y.S .Jagan Mohan Reddy to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to reinstate the 34 % quota for the backward classes in the local body polls and assured that the TDP would support such move.

In a letter addressed to the CM, Mr. Naidu said that as per the AP Panchayat Raj Act 1994, Section 15 clause 2, BCs have been provided 34 % reservation in the post of Sarpanches, 34 % for Mandal Parishads under Section 152 Clause 1 (A) and 34 % reservation for ZPTCs under Section 180 Clause 1 (A).

Local body polls were held in 1995-96, 2000-2001, 2005-2006 and 2013-14.

‘Unilateral decision’

“The provision of 34 % reservation for BCs has helped many BC leaders to achieve social and political advancement. Further, the Supreme Court has upheld the then State government’s decision to have 60.55 % reservations for BCs in the year 2013-14. We condemn the decision of the State Government not to contest the decision of Supreme Court scrapping the 34 % reservation and going ahead with 24 % quota for BCs and we also oppose the move to take unilateral decision without consulting the BC groups and opposition parties . We urge the State government to file a SLP immediately in the Supreme Court,’’ said Mr. Naidu.