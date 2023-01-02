Ensure basic infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies, Andhra Pradesh CM tells officials

January 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials of the Housing Department to ensure that basic infrastructure such as drinking water, drainage system and electricity is provided in all layouts before the construction of houses is completed.

Addressing a review meeting on the development of the Jagananna Colonies on January 2 (Monday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to keep in touch with the beneficiaries about the works-in- progress and provide electricity connections to all houses when construction reaches the final stage.

He also ordered that alternative layouts be identified wherever the construction of houses was mired in court cases and other disputes.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the construction of houses had been expedited and the government had so far incurred an expenditure of ₹6,435 crore in the current fiscal year, excluding the money spent on the TIDCO housing.

They said that inspection teams were periodically visiting the layouts and monitoring the progress and quality of construction by conducting four types of evaluation tests.

In December alone, the officials visited four layouts and conducted quality control tests. Steps were taken for the establishment of testing labs in all layouts, the officials added.

Ministers Jogi Ramesh (housing) and A. Suresh (municipal administration), State Housing Corporation Chairman D. Dorababu, TIDCO Chairman J. Prasanna Kumar, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Special Chief Secretaries Ajay Jain (housing) and G. Sai Prasad (land administration) and others were present in the meeting.