Ensure average wage of Rs. 240 under MNREGS, says Jagan

CM tells officials to focus on Annamayya, Anantapur, Vizianagaram and Alluri districts clocking less than State average

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
August 23, 2022 22:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meet on Spandana programme with officials through a video conference from his camp office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to ensure that the average wage under MNREGS was Rs. 240. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference as part of the Spandana programme with Collectors and other officials on Tuesday. 

He said that there was considerable progress in NREGS works. On an average, 117% mandays were being created in all districts. The officials should focus on districts such as Annamayya, Vizianagaram, Anantapuram, and Alluri Sitarama Raju, which were below the State average, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh stood second in the country with regard to MNREGS works. The average wage had to be increased further. Steps had to be taken to ensure that the average was at least Rs. 240 per day, which was now at Rs. 205, he said.

RBK works

He also instructed the officials to complete the works relating to Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), Secretariats and health clinics by October. The digital libraries should be started in 3,966 villages by December, he said. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Land survey

By October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi, Jagananna Bhoo Hakku and Bhoo Raksha survey should be completed in 2,000 villages across the State and the beneficiaries should be given the Jagananna Bhoo Raksha documents. The completion and handing over of the documents in another 1,000 villages should be taken up after October, he said. 

Highway works

Referring to land acquisition for national highways, the Chief Minister said that 99 projects were in progress. The works with an estimated cost of Rs. 29,249 crore to cover a 3,079 km length of road network were in progress. There were 45 projects in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, he said, adding, the officials should focus on land acquisition for those projects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
government
employment

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app