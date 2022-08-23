Ensure average wage of Rs. 240 under MNREGS, says Jagan

CM tells officials to focus on Annamayya, Anantapur, Vizianagaram and Alluri districts clocking less than State average

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meet on Spandana programme with officials through a video conference from his camp office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to ensure that the average wage under MNREGS was Rs. 240.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference as part of the Spandana programme with Collectors and other officials on Tuesday.

He said that there was considerable progress in NREGS works. On an average, 117% mandays were being created in all districts. The officials should focus on districts such as Annamayya, Vizianagaram, Anantapuram, and Alluri Sitarama Raju, which were below the State average, he said.

Andhra Pradesh stood second in the country with regard to MNREGS works. The average wage had to be increased further. Steps had to be taken to ensure that the average was at least Rs. 240 per day, which was now at Rs. 205, he said.

RBK works

He also instructed the officials to complete the works relating to Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), Secretariats and health clinics by October. The digital libraries should be started in 3,966 villages by December, he said.

Land survey

By October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi, Jagananna Bhoo Hakku and Bhoo Raksha survey should be completed in 2,000 villages across the State and the beneficiaries should be given the Jagananna Bhoo Raksha documents. The completion and handing over of the documents in another 1,000 villages should be taken up after October, he said.

Highway works

Referring to land acquisition for national highways, the Chief Minister said that 99 projects were in progress. The works with an estimated cost of Rs. 29,249 crore to cover a 3,079 km length of road network were in progress. There were 45 projects in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, he said, adding, the officials should focus on land acquisition for those projects.