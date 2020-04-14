Ensure availability of essentials in all markets: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said essential commodities should be made available daily in local markets to avoid unnecessary rush.

Mr. Jagan, during a marathon videoconference with district Collectors and Superintendents of Police, gave several key directions to the officials concerned and announced policy measures on several departments.

“Ensure decentralisation of markets and make all essential commodities available to people during the lockdown relaxation period. In areas marked as hotspots, the local administration should ensure essential commodities and vegetables are delivered at the doorstep. Movement of people should be minimised at all costs,” the CM said.

On the medical management of COVID-19, he said good facilities should be provided at quarantine centres housing primary and secondary contacts of those who have tested positive. Officials should ensure medical protocols are followed before the contacts are discharged and they are tested twice after the end of quarantine. Even after they are discharged, they should be given medical advice continuously and in cases, where they need economic support, the local administration should ensure they get nutritious food.

Resident officer

The district administration should appoint a resident officer for all quarantine centres who gives daily feedback on the facilities, the CM said.

All households should be covered and random tests conducted to find out if people have any flue-like symptoms such as high fever and dry cough. It should be ascertained whether they have health issues such as diabetes and respiratory diseases. In areas where the corona positive persons live, there is a chance of infection spreading quickly if people have less immunity.

“Ensure best possible treatment to all high-risk patients and move them quickly to COVID hospitals and also make sure that all hospitals have isolation facilities. Under no circumstances, patients should be turned back. Sufficient stocks of PPE sets, masks, and gloves should be kept at these facilities,” Mr. Jagan said.