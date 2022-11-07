Ensure APTF-sponsored candidate’s win in MLC polls, teachers told

S. Murali ONGOLE
November 07, 2022 01:36 IST

Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation (APTF) president Ch. Manjula on Sunday exhorted the teachers to ensure the victory of APTF-sponsored MLC candidate L.C. Ramana Reddy from the east Rayalaseema constituency comprising Tirupati, Nellore and Prakasam districts in the MLC elections.

Taking part in the APTF Prakasam district Executive Committee meeting here, she said the teachers’ representation in the State Legislative Council should go up for the betterment of society.

The meeting, which discussed the strategy for the polls, also voiced its concern over the YSR Congress Party government’s alleged dilly-dallying on the question of issuing Government Orders for transfers and promotions to teachers.

“Uncertainty over the issue is hurting the education sector,” she said and wanted the government to make it clear whether it would promulgate the promised GO or not.

