Andhra Pradesh: Ensure Amalapuram violence does not recur, instructs DGP

SPs asked to keep watch on social media groups, conduct mock drills and keep forces ready

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has directed police officers to be prepared to tackle incidents of violence and rioting in the State.

After the Amalapuram violence that occurred on May 24, in which 25 police personnel were injured and the houses of a Minister and an MLA were torched by the mobs, police were instructed to be on the alert to meet any law and order situation.

The DGP has directed Inspector Generals (IGs), Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to keep riot material and vehicles ready and forces mobilised across the State.

“We have taken stock of the situation in the Commissionerates and districts. Instructions have been given to the heads of the Commissionerates and districts to take necessary measures and keep a vigil on the movements of rowdy sheeters, history sheeters, and criminals involved in rioting and communal incidents,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

Watch on social media

The SPs asked Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and the Station House Officers (SHOs) to keep a watch on various social media platforms, through which certain elements were reportedly sending provocative messages, the DGP told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“A separate cell has to be created in each district to track social media groups and the contents and photographs being uploaded on these groups. Mock drills are being planned to gear up to the situation to tackle rioting,” said NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

“Instructions have been given to the officers to gather advance information on trouble mongers and prioritise sensitive issues.,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said

Mock drills planned

Krishna Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said that a ‘mock drill’ was conducted recently in Machilipatnam to increase the preparedness of the police to effectively deal with incidents of violence, stone pelting and arson in the district.

“Quick Response Teams and personnel from other wings like armed reserve, law and order, and crime will conduct parades and conduct mock drills soon,” said Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma.

“Instructions have been given to the Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Circle Inspectors (CIs), SIs, and other officers to improve the informant network system to track the movements of anti-social elements and rowdy sheeters in Eluru district,” Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma said.