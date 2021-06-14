Ensure aid for pvt. health staff who died of COVID-19, CM tells officials

GUNTUR

14 June 2021 22:01 IST

Bring Post-COVID issues among children under Aarogyasri, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID-19 situation, measures to be taken for treatment of infants and children in the wake of the ‘third wave’ and setting up of health hubs at district headquarters.

Officials explained to the Chief Minister that the number of cases in the State had dropped significantly during the previous week (June 6-12). The case positive rate had decreased to 6.58% while it was 25.56% on May 16. The positivity rate in all districts was less than 17.5%. The positivity rate in seven districts was less than nine percent and it was between 10 and 19% in six districts (Chittoor, Anantapur, Prakasam, Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari).

They said active cases dropped to 85,637 and recovery rate increased to 94.61%. Five lakh calls were made to 104 call centres from April 15 and 6,41,094 outgoing calls were made.

The officials said that 2,303 black fungus cases were registered till June 14 of which 157 were dead. They said they had released a G.O. as per the directions of the Chief Minister to support the families of the health department staff who succumbed to COVID-19.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that they received financial assistance soon. He told the officials also to plan for financial assistance to the health staff of private hospitals who were treating COVID-19 patients and succumbed to the virus.

Child health infra

The officials informed the Chief Minister about the treatment facilities for children in government hospitals. They planned to increase ICU beds to 1,600 and oxygen beds to 3,777 for children and recruit paediatricians, staff nurses and other supporting staff, they said.

Instructing them to complete the recruitment in a month, the Chief Minister said the officials should be prepared for any exigencies. He wanted them to provide training to nurses and staff on handling paediatrics issues.

In view of post-COVID-19 lung and kidney issues among children, the Chief Minister said they should be treated under the Arogyasri. The rates under the Arogyasri scheme should be fixed in a realistic manner so that hospitals did not suffer, he said.

Health hubs

The Chief Minister suggested that health hubs should be set up close to habitations and ensure that hospitals were set up in all directions in towns and cities. He said the main objective of health hubs was to make modern treatment and facilities of multi-speciality hospitals, like those in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, were available in the State. He said districts should attain self-sufficiency in providing treatment facilities through these health hubs and wanted guidelines prepared in this regard within two weeks.