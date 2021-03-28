Ensure action plan for water supply during summer: Mayor

Emergency meeting with the new governing body of the corporation held

Mayor Kavati Shiva Naga Manohar Naidu has said that officials must take steps to ensure a comprehensive supply of drinking water in view of the summer in the city.

Mr. Naidu held an emergency meeting with the new governing body of the city council here on Saturday.

Earlier, the Mayor administered the oath of office to 42nd Division Corporator Vemulapalli Shriram Prasad. Then as part of the agenda, tender-cum-open auction for the year 2021-22 for markets, toilets, cycle stands and canteens under the Municipal Corporation, 100% door-to-door garbage collection in the city as part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh 100 days programme was done.

Mr. Naidu said that steps should be taken to solve the drinking water crisis, especially in the merged villages and suburbs. He mentioned that special sanitation work was to be done at the Christian Cemetery Gardens during the Easter festival. In view of the month of Ramadan from April 14, he ordered the officials to check water supply near every mosque, fix the problem areas and install street lights.

He directed the authorities to look into changing the numbers of the secretariats as per the ward. He said another council meeting would be convened soon to discuss the issues division-wise and work together with a comprehensive plan for urban development.

Commissioner Challa Anuradha gave a power point presentation on the ongoing sanitation and development work in the city and said that steps would be taken as per the instructions of the members.

East MLA Mohammad Mustafa said the ruling party should work for the development of the city beyond politics. He suggested that a good council should be elected for urban development and that everyone should work together in a non-political manner.

West MLA Maddali Giridhar said that urban development was a huge responsibility of the corporators and urged them to take appropriate steps to address the drinking water problem in the city.

Deputy Mayor I Vanama Bala Vajra Babu said that drinking water was being wasted through public taps in many parts of the city and they wanted to identify them and check water wastage.

Additional Commissioner P. Niranjan Reddy, S.E. Ravi Krishna Raju Deputy Commissioners D. Srinivasa Rao, B. Srinivasa Rao, T. Venkata Krishnaiah, YHO Venkataramana, YCP, TDP Janasena corporators and officials were present.