Ensure accuracy in GER data, School Education official asks volunteers

August 27, 2023 04:26 am | Updated 04:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Praveen Prakash, has appealed to the 59,000 village and ward volunteers in the State who have received the 100% GER Badge to verify their data and make sure it is accurate.

In a release on Saturday, Mr. Praveen Prakash said that the volunteers of a village secretariat in Nandyal district achieved 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and were given a badge by the department. They put a screenshot of the badge and the caption “My survey is correct, my challenge #missionGER100Andhra.”

“For Making a huge claim of 100% GER, 100% pure quality of data is required. Whenever Andhra Pradesh claims 100% GER, it will claim on the foundation of truth. For achieving the truth, there is no artificial deadline, but the Government of Andhra Pradesh wants to do it at the earliest with full sincerity and truthfulness,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT