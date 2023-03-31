HamberMenu
Enrol in the Diploma in Journalism course being offered by Andhra Pradesh Press Academy, Minister tells rural reporters

March 31, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
I&PR Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and AP Press Academy Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao releasing notification for Diploma in Journalism course in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

I&PR Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and AP Press Academy Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao releasing notification for Diploma in Journalism course in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Information and Public Relations Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday appealed to the rural reporters to enrol in the Diploma in Journalism course being offered by the C. Raghavachari Andhra Pradesh Press Academy (APPA). 

The APPA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU-Guntur) to offer the online diploma course from the academic year 2023-24.

Addressing the gathering of newsmen at the Rajamundry Press Club here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has said, “The course would be useful for the reporters who are working without an academic background in Journalism. The ANU will conduct the examinations and issue the certificate and it will be useful for higher studies.” 

AP Press Academy Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao has said that the academy would also encourage candidates who aren’t practising journalism to enrol in the course. April 15 is the deadline to apply for the course through the official website https://pressacademy.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Academic Director L.V. Krishna Reddy, Secretary Bala Gangadhar Tilak and other senior journalists were present.

