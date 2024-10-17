Enhanced women’s participation sought in governance

Speakers at the national conference on ‘Empowerment of women as administrators from Panchayat to Parliament: Achievements, challenges, participation in governance decision-making’ held here on Thursday stressed the need for more women to take a plunge into developmental politics to play an active role.

Speaking at the event organised by Academy of Grassroots Studies and Research of India (AGRASRI), C. Narayanaswamy, Chairman of 5th State Finance Commission, Government of Karnataka, observed that 33% reservation should be provided to women at all levels and sought more reforms to be undertaken to give women more responsible roles at the village, taluk, district and national levels.

Karnataka State Panchayat Raj Parishad President Venkatrao Y. Ghorpade said that PR institutions should be given adequate funds based on their performance in delivering good governance. National Commission for Women (NCW) former member K. Santha Reddy demanded the political parties to allocate 33% seats to women.

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress former State president K. Prameelamma called upon women to take the driver’s seat in all matters in the society to ensure a balanced development of the country. Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan recalled the reforms initiated by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, which he said, remained a benchmark for the successive governments.

International Association for Nano Science president P. Ratnam delivered the 19th Rajiv Gandhi memorial lecture and received the ‘Outstanding Leadership Award’.

Shamshad Marakkara of Wayanad in Kerala received the ‘Best District Panchayat President’ award, Saraswati Sethi of Hinjalicut Block in Odisha received the ‘Best Taluk’ award, Nagaratna Balihalli of Hulkoti Gram Panchayat in Karnataka received the ‘Best Gram Panchayat award’, while former Sarpanch Allam Bali Reddy of Telangana received the ‘Gram Swaraj’ national award.

AGRASRI Director D. Sundar Ram acted as the moderator at the event.