GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enhanced women’s participation sought in governance

Updated - October 17, 2024 08:35 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
C. Narayanaswamy (fourth from left), Chairman of 5th State Finance Commission, Government of Karnataka, at the function organised by AGRASRI in Tirupati on Thursday.

C. Narayanaswamy (fourth from left), Chairman of 5th State Finance Commission, Government of Karnataka, at the function organised by AGRASRI in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

Speakers at the national conference on ‘Empowerment of women as administrators from Panchayat to Parliament: Achievements, challenges, participation in governance decision-making’ held here on Thursday stressed the need for more women to take a plunge into developmental politics to play an active role.

Speaking at the event organised by Academy of Grassroots Studies and Research of India (AGRASRI), C. Narayanaswamy, Chairman of 5th State Finance Commission, Government of Karnataka, observed that 33% reservation should be provided to women at all levels and sought more reforms to be undertaken to give women more responsible roles at the village, taluk, district and national levels.

Karnataka State Panchayat Raj Parishad President Venkatrao Y. Ghorpade said that PR institutions should be given adequate funds based on their performance in delivering good governance. National Commission for Women (NCW) former member K. Santha Reddy demanded the political parties to allocate 33% seats to women.

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress former State president K. Prameelamma called upon women to take the driver’s seat in all matters in the society to ensure a balanced development of the country. Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan recalled the reforms initiated by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, which he said, remained a benchmark for the successive governments.

International Association for Nano Science president P. Ratnam delivered the 19th Rajiv Gandhi memorial lecture and received the ‘Outstanding Leadership Award’.

Shamshad Marakkara of Wayanad in Kerala received the ‘Best District Panchayat President’ award, Saraswati Sethi of Hinjalicut Block in Odisha received the ‘Best Taluk’ award, Nagaratna Balihalli of Hulkoti Gram Panchayat in Karnataka received the ‘Best Gram Panchayat award’, while former Sarpanch Allam Bali Reddy of Telangana received the ‘Gram Swaraj’ national award.

AGRASRI Director D. Sundar Ram acted as the moderator at the event.

Published - October 17, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.