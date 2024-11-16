Enhanced budgetary allocation reflects priority attached to irrigation projects, says Kalava Srinivasulu

While the previous YSRCP government had neglected the irrigation projects during its five-year term, the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh was according highest priority to the Water Resources Department by allocating it more than ₹16,500 crore in the first Budget itself, TDP legislator Kalava Srinivasulu said on November 16 (Saturday).

“The increase in budgetary allocations to water resources reflects the priority being accorded by the government to complete the irrigation projects,” Mr. Srinivasulu said while participating in a discussion on the Budget proposals in the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Srinivasulu said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had spent ₹2,200 crore on irrigation projects during 2019-24. He further said the TDP government had spent about ₹70,000 crore on irrigation projects between 2014 and 2019.

He suggested to the government to get the old and dilapidated crest gates of various irrigation projects repaired to ensure proper utilisation of water in the rivers for drinking, irrigation and industrial purposes.

In her address, Lokam Naga Madhavi, MLA from Nellimarla, said the Budget gave good incentives to industries, which would boost the economy. She alleged that the previous YSRCP government neglected the industrial sector and did not spend money to attract new companies.

Kalikiri Murali Mohan, who represents Puthalapattu Assembly constituency in Chittoor, appealed to the State government to establish a Mango Board to protect the interests of the farmers. If that was not possible, the government could consider establishing an alternative authority for mango promotion in the State, he added.

Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, MLA from Kanigiri, urged the government to address the land acquisition issues pertaining to the proposed greenfield highway in the constituency. He also sought completion of roads being laid by the R&B Department in his constituency on priority basis.

Later, the Legislative Assembly passed the Demands for Grants for 2024-25 financial year pertaining to various departments, including R&B, Infrastructure and Investments, Industries and Commerce, Food Processing, Water Resources, Energy, Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Diary Development, Fisheries, Food and Civil Supplies, Housing, I&PR, Transport, Youth and Sports.