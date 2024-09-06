GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Enhance communication and technical skills to shine in career, engineering students told

Published - September 06, 2024 06:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Lendi Engineering College Vice Principal Thammineni Haribabu speaking at the annual day celebrations held on the college premises on Friday.

| Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Lendi Engineering College Principal V.V. Ramareddy and Vice Principal Thammineni Haribabu on Friday said that the students who would do certificate courses and enhance their communication and technical skills would be able to shine in their career and face competition in the job market with confidence.

Speaking in the annual day celebrations held in the college, Mr. Ramareddy said that updating knowledge in respective subjects should be done in a systematic way while understanding changes in the technology quickly.

Vice chairman of the college P. Srinivasa Rao and Secretary and Correspondent K. Siva Rama Krishna said that the college management was giving special priority to improving the infrastructure and introduced various new courses including artificial intelligence. Earlier, the students participated in various competitions and showcased their talent in traditional and western dance events.

