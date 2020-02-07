English medium education will uplift children from poor sections: Jupudi

Former MLC Jupudi Prabhakara Rao on Friday alleged that a few influential sections led by the TDP was trying to prevent thousands of children of Dalit and backward classes from studying in English medium education. He said that the the English medium education would make thousands of children have bright future and get jobs on par with those from Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu which were currently ahead of the State in literacy and English medium education.

After addressing a media conference, he attended as a chief guest for the seminar on ‘Poor People-Government-English Medium Education’ organised in the YSR Congress Party office of Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the students of poor families were denied English medium education for many decades in the State as cream of the society wanted to use them as their domestic workers, drivers, electricians, plumbers and others. “With the command over English language, the youngsters of upper class are able to get decent jobs in US and Europe. The children of poor families would also get similar opportunity in future with the decision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP should change its stand and allow the government to pass the Bill in the Council. Otherwise, people would teach a lesson to the Opposition party,” he said.

Three capitals issue

Responding to three capitals issue, he said that the decision of the YSR Congress government would benefit 27 lakh migrated people of the State. “Many new job opportunities would be created in the proposed Executive capital in Visakhapatnam. Many of the migrated labourers would come back and lead happy life. They will get opportunity to take care of their children who have become orphans in their native places due to lack of parental care all these years,” he added.

Senior leaders of YSRCP Dalit wing Ponnada Rishi, the party senior leaders Peddi Reddy Suryapraksh Reddy, YSRCP trade wing leader D.N. Reddy and others were present.