English is for job, but Telugu is for life, says Naidu at Telugu Bhasha Dinostavam celebrations

The State government celebrated the Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam (Telugu Language Day), commemorating the 161st birth anniversary of Sri Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, in a grand manner here on August 29, Thursday. The government felicitated artists from various fields on the occasion.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stressed the need to preserve the Telugu language while English can be learnt for global communication and employment purposes. Both the leaders extended greetings to Telugu people across the globe by posting on ‘X’ on the need to pass on the eminence of the language to the next generations.

Responding to Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s request to scrap GO 77, which is said to be a hurdle in the promotion of language pandits, and reprint the seven volumes of the Suryarayandhra Telugu Nighantuvu (Telugu dictionary), Mr. Naidu said suitable action would be taken.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Naidu said, “Job ku English, jeevitaniki Telugu” (loose translation:English for job, and Telugu for life). In an oblique reference to the previous YSRCP government, he said, “I don’t want to take names. But, one government had done gross injustice to Telugu with its lopsided policies. Unfortunately, the previous government tried hard to drive home a message that English was a must for survival, and Telugu was ignored,” he said.

“TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao strived hard to promote the Telugu language and established Potti Sri Ramulu Telugu University as a step in that direction. The State government was chalking out plans to establish chapters of Sangeet Nataka Academy, National School of Drama, Telugu Adhyayana Kendram in Nellore,” he said.

Stating that native English-speaking people should earn more than the Telugu people in the USA if English was the only criterion for success in life. But, in reality, an average Telugu person earns 1.17 lakh US dollars, while a native US person earns 65,000 US dollars per annum. The State government has set a target of making Andhra Pradesh the Number One State in the country by 2047. India would become the top best-performing country in the world by the year 2047, 100 years after Independence, he said.

Recalling the services of Gidugu Ramamurthy Panthulu, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that much of the Telugu written literature, up to the end of the 19th century was in a highly formal “literary style.” Colloquial spoken language began to earn the literary mantle through Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. He sold away all his properties to promote the use of colloquial language. In the process, he earned the wrath of conservationists, he said.

One should remember that Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy strived to promote the use of their mother tongue-- Telugu, though he was an English teacher by profession and a historian. But, unfortunately, it was being promoted that one would not excel in his or her life if education were pursued in the mother tongue. Also, Telugu teachers were mocked in educational institutions, while other subject teachers were revered. This situation should go, and Telugu teachers should command equal honour and respect. If possible, the government should pay more salary to the Telugu teachers, he said, adding, “There is nothing wrong in learning English, but the mother tongue, Telugu, should not be ignored.”

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and others spoke.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a post on ‘X’, said that Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy Pantulu was a great man who dedicated his life to Telugu language. His contribution to the preservation of the mother tongue is unforgettable. “On the occasion of Gidugu’s birth anniversary today, Telugu Language Day wishes to all the Telugu people around the world,” he said.

Also, Human Resources Development (HRD) and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, in a release, said Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam allows us to remember the efforts of Gidugu Rama Murthy. While the mother gives birth, the mother tongue adds light to our lives. After pursuing education abroad, sometimes, I used to feel difficulty speaking in Telugu. My words used to get jumbled. I understood the sweetness of Telugu after interacting with people regularly,” he said, adding, “Now, I am teaching Telugu to my son Devansh. He is being taught to read and write Telugu.”

On this occasion, many artists were felicitated. Among them are Achanta Balaji Naidu (Drama) from NTR District, Patibandla Ananda Rao (Social Drama) from Prakasam district, Vanaparthy Durga Rao (Tholubommalaata) from Narasaraopet, Dwaram Durga Prasada Rao (Violin) from Vizainagaram, Malladi Suri Babu (Vocal Carnatic) from NTR District, Sarada Ramakrishna (Andhra Natyam) from NTR District, S. Vijaya Kumar (Painting) from Guntur, Dr. Kandimalla Sambasiva Rao (Writer) from Palnadu, Borra Govardhan (Writer) from Guntur, Palamaneru Balaji (Writer) from Chittoor, P. Satyanarayana Reddy (Writer) from Konaseema, G. Lakshmi Narasayya (Writer) from Krishna district, Challapalli Swaroopa Rani (Writer) from Bapatla, Dr. K.V.N.D. Varaprasad (Literary Scholar, Critic) from East Godavari, Acharya Mule Vijaya Lakshmi (Retired HOD, Padmavathi Mahila University), Sambhasiva Rao (Kondapalli Toys) from Kondapalli, Ashok Kumar, Ashok Book Centre/AlakanandaPrachurnalu, NTR District and Modumudi Sudhakhar (Musician).