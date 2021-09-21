Engineers told to expedite works on ‘Crafts Village’

CHITTOOR

21 September 2021 01:57 IST

Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Monday sought the engineers to expedite works on the ₹9.55 crore-‘Crafts Village’ project near Srikalahasti on a war-footing. The mega tourism venture is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022.

The collector along with the regional officials of the Union Ministry of Tourism inspected the project site and held a review meeting with them here.

The Collector said that the project, coming up at nine acres, would give a fillip to the tourism boom in Chittoor district, and galvanize the economy of handicrafts and sustain the local artisans.

So far, ₹4.5 crore had been released for the works, and the interior designing would commence from December. “Focus will be on improving the designing skills of the artisans and providing marketing facilities for their produce,” Mr. Hari Narayanan said.