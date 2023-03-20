ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering students told to stay updated on AI, business intelligence, cloud computing

March 20, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

HR manager of  G-Techno Products and Services Savitri Gandhiram being felicitated by professors of Lendi engineering college in Vizianagaram on Monday.

The CSE department of Lendi engineering college in Vizinaagaram organised a technology exhibition titled ‘Utkarsh-2023’ on Monday, which drew students from various engineering colleges in North Andhra region.

During the event, HR manager of G-Techno Products and Services Savitri Gandhiram asked students to keep themselves updated on subjects like machine learning, artificial intelligence, business intelligence cloud computing, data sciences, which, she said, would continue to generate jobs. Students with additional skills and certificate-course qualifications would easily find jobs in reputable firms, she added.

College Principal V.V. Rama Reddy and vice principal Haribabu Thammineni said several activities such as code conversion, ideathon, project expo and technical quiz were conducted as part of the exhibition.

