HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Engineering students told to stay updated on AI, business intelligence, cloud computing

March 20, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
HR manager of  G-Techno Products and Services Savitri Gandhiram being felicitated by professors of Lendi engineering college in Vizianagaram on Monday.

HR manager of  G-Techno Products and Services Savitri Gandhiram being felicitated by professors of Lendi engineering college in Vizianagaram on Monday.

The CSE department of Lendi engineering college in Vizinaagaram organised a technology exhibition titled ‘Utkarsh-2023’ on Monday, which drew students from various engineering colleges in North Andhra region.

During the event, HR manager of G-Techno Products and Services Savitri Gandhiram asked students to keep themselves updated on subjects like machine learning, artificial intelligence, business intelligence cloud computing, data sciences, which, she said, would continue to generate jobs. Students with additional skills and certificate-course qualifications would easily find jobs in reputable firms, she added.

College Principal V.V. Rama Reddy and vice principal Haribabu Thammineni said several activities such as code conversion, ideathon, project expo and technical quiz were conducted as part of the exhibition.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.