ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering student kills self over harassment from loan App agents

Published - May 28, 2024 07:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

A fourth-year engineering student from Vijayawada, M. Vamshi Krishna (22), reportedly died by suicide by jumping into Krishna river, unable to bear the harassment from private loan app agents.

Mr. Vamshi borrowed ₹10,000 from a loan app a few months ago and repaid the amount. However, the loan app agents allegedly started harassing him by calling over the phone and demanding ₹1 lakh from him. Mr. Vamshi has sent an SMS to his parents saying that he was going to kill himself and went missing on May 23. The locals who found his bike and chappals on the river bund at Tadepalli alerted the police on Monday, May 27. Unable to bear the torture from the loan app agents, he resorted to the extreme step, alleged his family members. Tadepalli police retrieved the body and registered a case.

Persons in distress or battling suicidal thoughts may ‘Dial 100’ for help.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US