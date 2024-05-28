GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Engineering student kills self over harassment from loan App agents

Published - May 28, 2024 07:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

A fourth-year engineering student from Vijayawada, M. Vamshi Krishna (22), reportedly died by suicide by jumping into Krishna river, unable to bear the harassment from private loan app agents.

Mr. Vamshi borrowed ₹10,000 from a loan app a few months ago and repaid the amount. However, the loan app agents allegedly started harassing him by calling over the phone and demanding ₹1 lakh from him. Mr. Vamshi has sent an SMS to his parents saying that he was going to kill himself and went missing on May 23. The locals who found his bike and chappals on the river bund at Tadepalli alerted the police on Monday, May 27. Unable to bear the torture from the loan app agents, he resorted to the extreme step, alleged his family members. Tadepalli police retrieved the body and registered a case.

Persons in distress or battling suicidal thoughts may ‘Dial 100’ for help.

