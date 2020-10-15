Engineering student killed by 'stalker' at her home in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

15 October 2020 17:11 IST

Both found with injuries, says Commissioner of Police

Two days after a young woman was allegedly set ablaze by her stalker in the city, another woman, a 20-year-old engineering student was allegedly hacked to death in her house by a 'stalker' who belongs to the same area.

The victim, a student at an engineering college in West Godavari district was allegedly attacked by the accused, a painter, when the former was sleeping alone at home around 11 a.m., according to Machavaram police.

Advertising

Advertising

According to locals, the victim and the accused knew each other as they lived in the same street for years in the past. The latter reportedly slit the victim’s throat with a knife and also injured himself in the neck, abdomen and wrist, police said.

Locals alleged that he had entered her house from the back door after learning that her mother left the house to run an errand.

Speaking to media, Commissioner of Police B. Sreenivasulu said that they received information that both of them were found with injuries, by the victim’s mother and neighbours. Initially, they were rushed to the nearby government hospital and Divya died after being shifted to a private hospital.

"There were no witnesses to the incident. The victim's mother was talking to a ward volunteer at a distance from the house when the incident happened. Upon returning home she noticed that the doors were locked and both were lying in an unconscious state.

"As the man entered the girl's house we are considering him as the culprit. We are yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack. The investigation is still on and further details will emerge soon," Mr. Sreenivasulu said.

Condition of the accused is critical. He is being treated at the Government General Hospital in Guntur. Meanwhile, police are questioning the family and friends of the accused.