Engineering student jumps off hostel building in Krishna district, condition critical

An engineering student, M. Harika, reportedly jumped from the terrace of the hostel building, located on Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT campus in Krishna district on March 27.

She was rushed to a hospital in Nuzvid and was shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada later for better treatment, said Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu.

A native of Rajahmundry, Ms. Harika was studying second year Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). As she had failed in four subjects in the examination, the student got depressed and resorted to this step, the DSP said.

“The IIIT officials passed information to the girl’s parents. The student suffered multiple fractures and is battling for life,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers:

Dial ‘100’ or ‘1091’ for help.

Andhra Pradesh: 1Life - 78930-78930; 100 and GGH-Kakinada - 98499-03870