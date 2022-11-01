Andhra Pradesh

Engineering student falls to death from college building

A first year engineering student, Sai Preethi Reddy (19), allegedly died under mysterious circumstances in a private engineering college, in Guntur district, on Tuesday.

The student allegedly fell from the fourth floor of the college building. She was a native of Khammam district in Telangana.

College staff shifted the body to Government Hospital for post-mortem and passed the information to the parents. Police registered a case under Section 174 Cr.P.C. (suspicious death). the reason for the death was not known immediately.

Persons having suicidal tendencies or in depressed state may ‘Dial 100’ for any help and guidance.


