Engineering student dies suspiciously

VIJAYAWADA

27 July 2021 01:29 IST

A 20-year-old engineering student died under mysterious circumstances. The girl was reportedly detained by her boyfriend a few days ago.

According to her family members, the victim was studying in a private engineering college in the city. A youth, who befriended her, allegedly detained her in his room a few days ago.

On July 23, the boy admitted her in a private hospital and escaped. She died while undergoing treatment on Monday. The victim’s family members alleged that the girl was murdered and lodged a complaint with the police.

Investigation is on.