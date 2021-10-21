Engineering, pharmacy classes from Nov. 15

VIJAYAWADA

21 October 2021 22:34 IST

Minister releases notification for admissions

Education Minister A. Suresh on Thursday released the notification for admissions into engineering and pharmacy colleges in the State through web counselling.

Addressing the media, the Minister said of the 1,66,460 candidates who appeared for the common entrance test (AP EAPCET-2021) in the engineering and pharmacy streams, 1,34,205 qualified.

Mark the date

Mr.Suresh said students could make payment of processing fee in online mode from October 25 to 30, certificate verification at notified helpline centres would be conducted from October 26 to 31, the registered candidates could exercise web options from November 1 to 5, change of options could be done on November 6, allotment of seats would be made on November 10, the candidates would have to report at colleges between November 11 and 15 and classes would commence from November 15.

Mr. Suresh said 25 helpline centres had been established for certificate-verification process. For verification of certificates, the students would have to produce their APEAPCET-2021 rank card, hall ticket, SSC or its equivalent marks memo, Intermediate or its equivalent marks memo, Class VI to Intermediate study certificates, Transfer Certificate from the college last studied, income certificate issued after January 1, 2018 by a competent authority or white ration card for claiming tuition fee reimbursement, if applicable and caste certificate issued by competent authority in case of reserved candidates (BC/SC/ST).

Student seeking a quota in Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category should carry the certificate for the year 2021-22, Physically Challenged (PH), Children of Armed Personnel (CAP), NCC, Sports, Minority certificate if applicable, local status certificate (if a candidates has migrated to any part of the Andhra Pradesh from Telangana) and Residence certificate (not Nativity) of either of the parents for 10 years in Andhra Pradesh issued by Revenue officials or Service Certificate from State/Central/Public Sector Units/Quasi government organisation if either of the parents is currently working in Andhra Pradesh- in case of non-local candidates.

The Minister said 35% of seats in engineering and pharmacy colleges would be filled in convener quota. There were a total of 6,747 seats available in the 25 engineering colleges, nine pharmacy colleges and two pharma-D colleges in the government sector, as against 72,520 seats available in 297 private engineering, pharmacy and pharma-D colleges in the State. Besides, four private universities offered 2,330 seats, he added.

The Minister said doubts about web counselling could be clarified in the 25 helpline centres or through e-mail to the convener’s office convenerapeapcet2021@gmail.com or by calling phone numbers 8106876345, 8106575223 or 7995865456.

Commissioner, Department of Technical Education Pola Bhaskar, Joint Director A. Nirmal Kumar, Special Officer Sudhir Reddy, Chief Camp Officer B. Kalyan and other officials were also present on the occasion.