Engineering graduates should focus on acquiring additional qualifications: Tech Mahindra HR head

March 04, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tech Mahindra HR manager V. Srinivasulu Reddy speaking at a youth festival organised in Lendi Engineering College in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Students with additional qualifications and staying updated on latest changes would continue to land better jobs in the software industry regardless of its ups and downs, said Tech Mahindra recruitment head and HR manager (Vijayawada) V. Srinivasulu Reddy on Saturday. He was participating in UDAAN, a youth festival organised at Lendi Engineering College in Vizianagaram. He asked the students to improve their skills from the first year itself. Director of CCC Digital India Nagaveer Vundavalli asked them to attend seminars and workshops to hone their abilities and land jobs during campus recruitments. College vice-chairman P. Srinivasa Rao, secretary Sivaramakrishna, principal V.V. Rama Reddy, vice-principal Haribabu Tammineni and CSSE head of the department Rajendra and others were present.

